More Dream Car Fixers coming to BBC ad-funded channel Yesterday

The BBC’s advertising funded channel Yesterday has commissioned a second series of Dream Car Fixers which will begin filming “imminently” for broadcast later in 2024.

Produced by Wiser Films, the show follows mechanic Sheldon Nichols and bodywork expert Peter Harriot as they work to a client’s brief and budget to find a suitable car and carry out any mechanical fixes and modernisations required.

Series one is currently airing on Tuesdays at 8pm and is also available on UKTV Play, the BBC’s advert funded catch-up service which is available on Smart TVs plus major streaming devices including Amazon’s Fire TV range and the Apple TV set top box.

UKTV Play and Yesterday are part of UKTV, a commercial broadcaster fully owned by the BBC which operates a mix of subscription and advert funded channels in the UK.

UKTV’s Emile Nawagamuwa said: “Sheldon and Peter have expertise and chemistry that you can only develop through seasoned experience and Dream Car Fixers perfectly captures how much they love their work and how much they care about making their clients happy.

“Wiser Films have brought a fantastic series to our screens, and I’m delighted that we can bring it back for a second series so soon.”

Wiser Films’ Tas Brooker added: “We’re delighted to have a second series of Dream Car Fixers and we’ve loved working with the whole team at UKTV. We can’t wait to see what cars Sheldon and Peter will be working on, and watch as they make more people’s car dreams come true.”