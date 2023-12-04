Mortal Kombat 1 gets new gameplay trailer 

Warner Bros. Games has released a new Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer spotlighting Quan Chi, the latest downloadable content (DLC) fighter joining the main roster on December 14th for Kombat Pack owners, followed by wide availability on December 21st.

The trailer also provides a first look at Khameleon, a new DLC Kameo Fighter who can assist during matches with a range of support moves and who will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and standalone purchase in January 2024.

Gamers will also catch a glimpse of Peacemaker, the upcoming guest character from DC’s The Suicide Squad film and the Peacemaker series. Featuring the voice and likeness of actor John Cena, the character will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and à la carte in February 2024.

It’s also been confirmed that Season of the Cryomancer, an all-new season of content themed around the arrival of Sub-Zero as the main boss in Invasions mode, is coming to Mortal Kombat 1 on December. 14. Season of the Cryomancer will feature fresh challenges, story elements, and boss battles complete with over 150 seasonal rewards, all earnable through Invasions and Kombat League.