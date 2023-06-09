Mortal Kombat 1 gets official gameplay trailer

Warner Bros. Games has released the first gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, the upcoming new game featuring “reimagined versions of iconic characters” which is heading to PC and consoles later this year.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios, the game will introduce a reborn Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters as they’ve never been seen before.

The game is available for pre-order and is set for a September 19th release.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The trailer provides a fresh look at several legendary fighters, along with narrative hints about their backgrounds that offer a glimpse into what the game’s story holds.

Liu Kang has restarted history by crafting a New Era for the sake of peace, while Mileena, twin sister of Kitana and rightful heir to Outworld’s throne, has been infected by a dreaded and lethal disease.

Lin Kuei warriors and brothers Scorpion and Sub-Zero fight for the future of the clan, while Earthrealm champions Raiden and Kung Lao fight for family and honor. Johnny Cage, who is more concerned with staying relevant in the eyes of his fans, fights for his own vanity.

The main roster is also joined by Kenshi Takahashi, who is on a quest to retrieve the revered sword, Sento, and restore his family’s name.



Additionally, the video features various Kameo Fighters, such as Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Kano, Goro, Kung Lao, Stryker, and Jackson “Jax” Briggs. Each Kameo Fighter is based on a klassic version of the character pulled from over 30 years of Mortal Kombat history and are shown performing offensive and support-based moves, including devastating Fatal Blows, brutal Fatalities, and defensive Breakers.