Ghostface, the T-1000 Terminator, and Conan are joining Mortal Kombat 1

Ghostface, the T-1000 Terminator, and Conan the Barbarian have been revealed as upcoming guest fighters in Mortal Kombat 1.

Warner Bros. Games and developers NetherRealm Studios have revealed the players are coming in a new Kombat Pack 2.

The pack features Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface, the voice and likeness of actor Robert Patrick as the T-1000, and the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger as Conan the Barbarian.

In addition, Warner Bros. Games today announced new expansion Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns.

After repelling the invaders who endangered Fire God Liu Kang’s New Era of peace, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expands the story campaign with an all-new cinematic narrative.

When a perilous threat arrives from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik whose sole mission is to throw the realms into khaos, Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies to defeat this grave danger. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy.

Khaos Reigns is set to release digitally on September 24th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

