Richard Lester’s Juggernaut is getting a new Blu-ray release

Omar Sharif as Captain Alex Brunel in Richard Lester’s Juggernaut.

Eureka is marking the 50th anniversary of Juggernaut, Richard Lester’s all-star British thriller, with the Blu-ray release of a new high-definition restoration available from November 18th as part of the Eureka Classics range.

Inspired by a real-life bomb threat against the Queen Elizabeth 2 liner and the popularity of 1970s disaster movies, the film boasts a cast which includes Richard Harris, Anthony Hopkins, Omar Sharif, Ian Holm, David Hemmings and Shirley Knight.

Synopsis:

The cruise liner SS Britannic is travelling through the North Atlantic with over a thousand passengers on board.

As the vessel drifts through the vast ocean, owner Nicholas Porter (Holm) receives a call from a man who identifies himself only as “Juggernaut.”

The ominous voice on the telephone informs Porter that there are explosives planted aboard the Britannic, and that he will sink the ship at dawn unless a hefty ransom is paid.

A race against time then begins as Captain Alex Brunel (Sharif), Royal Navy officer Anthony Fallon (Harris) and police superintendent John McLeod (Hopkins) work together across land and sea in a desperate attempt to avert certain disaster and secure the safety of the ship’s passengers.

