MultiVersus gains new Arcade Mode and playable Black Adam character

Warner Bros. Games has announced that DC’s Black Adam is now available as the latest playable character in MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform fighter developed by Player First Games.

Known as the ruler of Kahndaq in the DC canon, Black Adam in MultiVersus is inspired by his comic book origins and arrives as part of Season 1 with a moveset that leverages his superpowers derived from the ancient Egyptian gods.

His abilities as a Bruiser class character are on full display in a newly released gameplay trailer, featuring his thunder and lightning attack to shock opponents, electromagnetic forcefield to block out enemy projectiles and flying ability for aerial combat and off-stage versatility.

Today’s update also adds Arcade Mode to the game and features three difficulty levels and the ability to play with a friend to take on a gauntlet of A.I. controlled enemies to complete unique quests and earn rewards.

Black Adam, the epic, all-new Warner Bros. Pictures film starring Dwayne Johnson in the title role, is available now in cinemas.