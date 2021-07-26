Mortal Kombat 11 surpasses 12 million sales

Mortal Kombat 11 has now sold more than 12 million units worldwide, Warner Bros. Games has announced.

In a press release issued on Monday, the publisher said total sales for the NetherRealm Studios franchise had now exceeded more than 73 million units to date, with a further 138 million installs of Mortal Kombat Mobile.

The property has also spawned three theatrical films, animated movies and multiple television series.

“When Mortal Kombat launched nearly 30 years ago, I never dreamed it would grow into the franchise it is today with more than 73 million games sold,” said Ed Boon, Creative Director at NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat.

“We have some of the most passionate fans in the world and we appreciate the support they have shown us over the years.”