Mortal Kombat ends Godzilla vs. Kong’s reign at top of UK Film Chart

Mortal Kombat takes the number 1 spot in this week’s UK’s Official Film Chart, pushing Godzilla vs. Kong into the number 2 slot while Zack Snyder’s Justice League holds for a third consecutive week at Number 3.
Space Jam launches straight to Number 4 thanks to a brand new 4K UHD release, while Tom & Jerry: The Movie scampers up one place to Number 5 finishing narrowly ahead of the week’s highest climber The Croods, which rockets 25 places to Number 6, a brand-new peak for the film, which also sees its sequel released in cinemas this week.
Multi-Oscar winner Nomadland falls two places to Number 7, closely followed by 2017 X-Men spinoff Logan at Number 8 which enters the Film Chart for the very first time thanks to a new 4K UHD release.
Finally, Raya & The Last Dragon finishes at Number 9, as Wonder Woman 1984 bows at 10 for a second week.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 14th July 2021
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|2
|1
|MORTAL KOMBAT (2021)
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|1
|2
|GODZILLA VS KONG
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|3
|3
|ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|4
|SPACE JAM
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|6
|5
|TOM & JERRY – THE MOVIE (2021)
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|31
|6
|THE CROODS
|DREAMWORKS ANIMATION
|5
|7
|NOMADLAND
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
|NEW
|8
|LOGAN
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
|8
|9
|RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
|WALT DISNEY
|10
|10
|WONDER WOMAN 1984
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
