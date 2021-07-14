Mortal Kombat ends Godzilla vs. Kong’s reign at top of UK Film Chart

© 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

Mortal Kombat takes the number 1 spot in this week’s UK’s Official Film Chart, pushing Godzilla vs. Kong into the number 2 slot while Zack Snyder’s Justice League holds for a third consecutive week at Number 3.

Space Jam launches straight to Number 4 thanks to a brand new 4K UHD release, while Tom & Jerry: The Movie scampers up one place to Number 5 finishing narrowly ahead of the week’s highest climber The Croods, which rockets 25 places to Number 6, a brand-new peak for the film, which also sees its sequel released in cinemas this week.

Multi-Oscar winner Nomadland falls two places to Number 7, closely followed by 2017 X-Men spinoff Logan at Number 8 which enters the Film Chart for the very first time thanks to a new 4K UHD release.

Finally, Raya & The Last Dragon finishes at Number 9, as Wonder Woman 1984 bows at 10 for a second week.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 14th July 2021

LW Pos Title Label 2 1 MORTAL KOMBAT (2021) WARNER HOME VIDEO 1 2 GODZILLA VS KONG WARNER HOME VIDEO 3 3 ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 4 SPACE JAM WARNER HOME VIDEO 6 5 TOM & JERRY – THE MOVIE (2021) WARNER HOME VIDEO 31 6 THE CROODS DREAMWORKS ANIMATION 5 7 NOMADLAND 20TH CENTURY FOX HE NEW 8 LOGAN 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 8 9 RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON WALT DISNEY 10 10 WONDER WOMAN 1984 WARNER HOME VIDEO © Official Charts Company 2021

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a preview of the family adventure Peter Rabbit 2, starring the voices of James Corden and Margot Robbie. Peter Rabbit 2 is Available to Download & Keep from 19 July.