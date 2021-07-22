Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms gets Blu-ray release date

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, an all-new, feature-length animated movie picking up shortly after the finale of 2020’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, arrives on Blu-ray and Digital Download next month.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the film is being released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on August 30, 2021 to Blu-ray and August 31, 2021 to Digital.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis:

In Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, our team of heroes are besieged by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn – forcing Raiden and his group of warriors into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms.

Now our heroes must travel to Outworld in order to defend Earthrealm and, simultaneously, Scorpion must find the ancient Kamidogu before it’s used to resurrect the One Being – which would mean certain destruction of all things in the universe.

Time is short and the stakes are high in this action-packed continuation of the Mortal Kombat journey…

Special Features:

The God and the Dragon: Battling for Earthrealm (Featurette) – Go behind the scenes and inside the creative process of bringing Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms to action-packed life on screen.

Voices of Kombat (Featurette) – Join Joel McHale, Jennifer Carpenter, and the cast as they detail the process of creating unique and compelling voices for the larger than life characters in the film.

Kombat Gags: Gag Reel (Featurette) – Step inside the VO booth with the cast of the film for all of the flubbed lines and outrageously improvised lines from the cutting room floor.