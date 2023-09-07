Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match comes to Blu-ray next month 

Johnny Cage returns in Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match, the fourth animated film inspired by the hit videogame, which comes to DVD and Blu-ray on 16th October and Digital retailers on 17th October.

Synopsis

Neon lights… Suits with shoulder pads… Jumping from explosions in slow motion… In 1980s Hollywood, action star Johnny Cage (Joel McHale) is looking to become an A-list actor. But when his costar, Jennifer (Jennifer Grey), goes missing from set, Johnny finds himself thrust into a world filled with shadows, danger and deceit.

As he embarks on a bloody journey, Johnny quickly discovers the City of Angels has more than a few devils in its midst. He faces off against a sinister secret society plotting a nefarious scheme, but the brutal fight against the bloodthirsty warriors of the Netherrealm is just beginning.

Can Johnny, alongside other Mortal Kombat legends, save humanity…and, more importantly, his career?

Blu-Ray Special Features:

What Would Johnny Cage Do? (featurette) – Step inside the VO Booth with Joel McHale and Jennifer Grey and go behind the scenes with the filmmakers to learn the challenges they withstood to bring Johnny Cage’s 80s action film to life.

Ninja Mime Trailer – Relive the trailer for the greatest 80s action film ever made: NINJA MIME!