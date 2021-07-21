Mortal Kombat marks second week at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart

Martial arts fantasy Mortal Kombat has held on to the Official Film Chart’s Number 1 slot for a second week after outselling the competition on physical formats and performing strongly on digital.

Godzilla vs. Kong stands strong at Number 2 while the cinema release of sequels sends two films upwards: 1996’s Space Jam climbs to a new peak at Number 3 thanks to the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy – this week’s biggest title on digital downloads – and The Croods also sees an uplift following the launch of The Croods: A New Age, rising two places to Number 4.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League drops to Number 5, and Raya And The Last Dragon rebounds three to Number 6.

Promising Young Woman makes its Official Film Chart debut at Number 7 on digital downloads only. Starring Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman sees Cassandra, traumatised by events from her past and dressed to kill, seeking revenge on those who wronged her and her loved ones.

Tom & Jerry: The Movie drops three to Number 8 landing just ahead of 2000 Guy Ritchie crime-comedy, Snatch. Counting Jason Statham and Brad Pitt among its headline stars, Snatch lands in the Official Film Chart for the very first time at Number 9 following the release of a 20th Anniversary 4k re-release.

Finally, Academy Award-winning Nomadland drops three places to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 21st July 2021

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 MORTAL KOMBAT (2021) WARNER HOME VIDEO 2 2 GODZILLA VS KONG WARNER HOME VIDEO 4 3 SPACE JAM WARNER HOME VIDEO 6 4 THE CROODS DREAMWORKS ANIMATION 3 5 ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE WARNER HOME VIDEO 9 6 RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON WALT DISNEY NEW 7 PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN UNIVERSAL PICTURES 5 8 TOM & JERRY – THE MOVIE (2021) WARNER HOME VIDEO NEW 9 SNATCH SONY PICTURES HE 7 10 NOMADLAND 20TH CENTURY FOX HE © Official Charts Company 2021

