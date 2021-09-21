Most Watched Sporting Events in the UK Ranked

There’s not much in this world that pulls the nation together quite like sports, and that shows when millions of viewers tune in to watch their favourite events. In recent years, there have been tons of gripping events that have enthralled audiences. We’ve had football almost coming home in the Euros, close clashes between England and Wales, and we saw millions of pounds raised for UNICEF. If you’re interested in what the most-watched sports events are at the moment, you’re in the right place.

Six Nations Championship: England vs Wales

This match saw an intense face-off between Wales and England, with the score being 40-24 respectively. The game was watched by eight million people and was packed full of controversy, with tries from Liam Williams and Josh Adams in the mix. England screwed the pooch early on in the game when they conceded three penalties, which allowed Dan Biggar to claim the lead in the sixth minute.

England vs Wales: International Football

This game saw England beat Wales 3-0 in a friendly clash at Wembley Stadium, bringing the England team back to form. Public service broadcasting figures for this event indicate that around 4.8 million people tuned in to watch. The incredible game saw impressive goals by Conor Coady, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Danny Ings. Alongside these goals, Jack Grealish proved his work with a beautiful assist just eight minutes after halftime.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF

This hugely popular event saw 70,000 people stacked into the stadium with a further 3.5 million tuning in at home to watch the action. The event helped to raise a staggering £13m for UNICEF and saw Lee Mack and Kem Cetinay lead the charge in the England 3-0 defeat against the World XI team. Other members to join the stellar line-up include the mighty Yungblud, the quirky singer with a somewhat cult following worldwide.

UEFA Champions League: England vs Italy

The Euros was one of the most anticipated events post-pandemic and saw England bring hope as they rose to the finals against Italy. However, despite a valiant battle right into penalties, England came away unvictorious. With people gathered in pubs and stadiums across the country, this game saw a commendable 31 million people tune in. This is when we add together streamers and TV watchers.

Viewers can now tune in from wherever they are using virtually any device. Therefore, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing the staggering numbers we are. When 3.2 million people tuned in to see the 1966 World Cup final, this was on TV sets alone. Even if we do pass this number, we have truly broken a record given the access we have now.

Premier League: Man City vs Arsenal

This clash between Premier League legends Man City and Arsenal brought in the most viewers for a premier league game in three years, according to Sky. The game saw Man City winning 3-0 and was watched by around 3.4 million viewers. Now, viewership figures are soaring skywards, with more people able to access Sky services and catch their favourite events through the various live streaming services.

Live Super Sunday: Man City vs Liverpool

The Super Sunday game from Anfield brought in around 4.5 million viewers, all waiting to see if Man City could stay victorious. In the end, the match came to a draw at 0-0, with both teams putting on a hell of a show. Despite this game being a draw, it cemented Man City’s 2-point lead in the tournament. Interestingly, this event is one of the most-viewed games aired on Sky Sports exclusively. At the peak of the viewership, the figure was nearer to 4.8 million.

Sporting events are among some of the most-watched TV of all time, with only family shows like I’m A Celebrity and The Great British Bake Off Surpassing them. Sports events bring millions of people together across the nation and help the economy stay afloat. No matter what device you use or where you are, make sure you’re helping these numbers rise next time.