MotoGP 22 gets new gameplay trailer

Koch Media has released a new gameplay trailer showcasing the new features and improvements from MotoGP 22 which will be released on April 21st, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

The new features include new face animations, improved 3D characters and pits, enhanced track surfaces to have a better rideability, improved suspension and a more realistic tire behaviour given by the tire deformation.