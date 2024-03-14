MotoGP 24 gets release date and confirms key new features 

Milestone and MotoGP have confirmed that MotoGP 24, the sport’s official videogame, will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch, from May 2nd.

The game features all the official riders and tracks of the 2024 season for MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3, plus the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship. In addition it introduces two new features – Riders Market and Stewards – which Milestone says “will get players even closer to the real competition”.

Riders Market opens up endless possibilities for riders to move to other teams, meaning every season will start with a different roster, and players will not only compete to win races and championships but also to find a new seat or retain their current one. Likes and replies on a fictional in-game social network will even fuel rumours about possible rider transfers.



The new MotoGP Stewards will be responsible for monitoring the race and any timed session during the weekend, penalizing riders and AI alike based on their behaviour on the track.

From simple Warnings to Long Lap or TimePenalties, as well as Let Pass orders in case of unfair overtaking up to cancelled qualifying times, both players and AI will incur penalties if they break the rules. Irresponsible riding will even have greater consequences on rivalries with other riders.

There’s also a new Adaptive Difficulty system which dynamically adjusts the difficulty of opponents based on the player’s performance, tailoring the game difficulty to each player’s skills.

Luisa Bixio, Milestone CEO, said: “We’re delighted to unveil MotoGP24’s imminent release. As CEO, I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished in this new chapter, which for the first time in the history of the franchise will include the Riders Market, one of the longest-awaited features by our community.

“The whole team has invested heart and mind to craft the best possible experience for fans worldwide and my heartfelt appreciation goes out to MotoGP for being constantly at our side in this journey.”

Dan Rossomondo, Chief Commercial Officer of MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna Sports, added: “We’re excited to announce MotoGP24 with even more new features for fans.

“What they’re looking for is what they’ll find: more updates to make the game as close as possible to the real thing, and more dynamic difficulty to ensure the pros and the new players can both maximize their experience while playing the game.

“Things like the riders market are great additions too, especially when you look at some of these huge team switches we’ve seen recently. I hope our fans will enjoy playing MotoGP24 as much as they love watching the sport!”.