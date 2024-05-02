MotoGP 24 now available for consoles and PC

MotoGP 24, the sport’s official videogame from Milestone which features all the official riders and tracks of the 2024 season for MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, plus the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship, is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch.

The latest edition of the franchise introduces two new features – Riders Market and Stewards – which Milestone says “will get players even closer to the real competition”.

Riders Market opens up endless possibilities for riders to move to other teams, meaning every season will start with a different roster, and players will not only compete to win races and championships but also to find a new seat or retain their current one. Likes and replies on a fictional in-game social network will even fuel rumours about possible rider transfers.



The new MotoGP Stewards will be responsible for monitoring the race and any timed session during the weekend, penalizing riders and AI alike based on their behaviour on the track.

From simple Warnings to Long Lap or Time Penalties, as well as Let Pass orders in case of unfair overtaking up to cancelled qualifying times, both players and AI will incur penalties if they break the rules. Irresponsible riding will even have greater consequences on rivalries with other riders.

There’s also a new Adaptive Difficulty system which dynamically adjusts the difficulty of opponents based on the player’s performance, tailoring the game difficulty to each player’s skills.