Movie pioneers Francis Boggs & Hattie McDaniel profiled in new BBC Radio 4 series

A major new BBC Radio 4 series profiling some of the most influential Californians of the last 100 years begins on Monday 24 February.

Fronted by movie star Stanley Tucci, The Californian Century covers ten of the state’s most notable residents including Francis Boggs, the first person to direct a full movie in California and Gone with the Wind star Hattie McDaniel, the first black actor to win an Oscar.

The 10-part series – created, written and produced by BBC journalist Laurence Grissell – explores how, over the course of a century, California became synonymous with showbusiness, technology and the allure of success and prosperity.

However, as some of the stories featured in the series prove, much of California’s boundless promise is something of a fallacy – with the fickle state being as famous for disastrous downfalls as it is for glittering success.

Tucci said: “Having spent a lot of time working in California, I was very interested in narrating this series about the people who made the biggest impact on the state during its most fruitful century. I’m thrilled to be joining BBC Radio 4 to explore The Californian Century.”

Richard Knight, BBC Radio 4’s Factual Commissioning Editor, added: “California’s political, social and cultural significance is huge – touching lives all around the world – and this new series provides a fascinating insight into some of the people who shaped the state.

“By combining new interviews, a compelling script and a great performance from one of Hollywood’s most-loved stars, The Californian Century deconstructs the Californian dream to determine what’s real and what’s an illusion.

“It’s an ambitious blend of drama, humour and journalism – a real treat for Radio 4 listeners.”

The first episode of The Californian Century airs on Radio 4 at 1.45pm on Monday 24 February, with the series then continuing every weekday until Friday 6 March. All episodes will also be available on BBC Sounds.