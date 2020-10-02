Movie version of Roald Dahl’s The Witches gets new trailer

Warner Bros has released this spectacular new trailer for The Witches, Robert Zemeckis’s new take on the classic Roald Dahl novel.

The movie stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Rock, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno and Codie-Lei Eastick and tells the story of a young orphaned boy who goes to live with his Grandma.

As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort.

Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe – undercover – to carry out her nefarious plans.