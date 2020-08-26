Movies to Inspire You to Commit to Your Big Life Choices

Sometimes, all that anyone needs to commit to a big choice in life is some inspiration. One of the most potent mediums for inspiration is that of film.

For roughly two hours, you’ll become immersed in the story, the efforts of the characters, with the main aim of many movies being to make you feel inspired. So here, we’re jumping into a few of the best movies to watch to inspire you to commit to a big life choice.

Let Murray and Johansson inspire wanderlust

Many people go on holiday, but to go travelling is to uproot yourself from your home for months to live in other countries and explore other cultures beyond the hotels and tourist attractions. Going travelling is one of the most common bucket list items, but of course, it’s much easier to avoid all of the planning, learning, and risk involved with travelling by going on a short holiday.

However, just speak to anyone who has gone to explore new countries for months or years of their life, and they’ll tell you that it’s an incredible experience and encourage you to follow suit. To inspire you to commit to your wanderlust, look no further than Lost in Translation.

Starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, the two become unlikely friends, spending their newfound time to explore everything that Tokyo has to offer despite the language barriers. This alone has inspired many people to travel to Japan and explore all of the film’s iconic destinations around the capital city.

Turn to Gosling and McAdams to make an old house into a home

At some point in your life, you may find yourself wanting to own some property. While some prefer a blank slate and a new house, others like to buy into an older property and then renovate it in their own image. Whether it be to flip the property or to make an old house your home, it’s a very rewarding experience. Of course, such a project can be costly and time-consuming, but there are ways to save some money on the project.

Most mortgage brokers charge a fee, but Trussle is free, allowing you to save money for materials, and buying a place that requires renovating in itself can mean that starter costs are significantly less.

For some inspiration to embark on such an enriching project, look no further than the Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams romantic flick The Notebook. Sure, it focuses on their winding relationship, but it’s Gosling’s renovation project flowing through the movie that’ll get you wanting to do the same.

Look to Jake Gyllenhaal to hit your fitness goals

The aim of ‘getting fit’ has become so commonly claimed and so irregularly achieved that it’s almost become a cliché of a goal. It requires a tremendous amount of time and commitment to exercise and dieting, but once you’ve established the habits, you can see tremendous changes.

Most people will assume that you need a gym pass to achieve a high level of fitness, but in the running to starring in Southpaw, to achieve a super-fit boxer’s body, Gyllenhaal stuck to bodyweight exercises and home-friendly exercises.

He would do sit-ups, go running, skip, train boxing, and do some weight training. There was also some tyre flipping mixed in for effect. You only need to watch the epic boxing flick to inspire you to start exercising at home.

If you need the inspiration to go travelling, renovate a house, or get fit, get Lost in Translation, The Notebook, and Southpaw on your watch list.