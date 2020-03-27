MPs confirm inquiry into future of public service broadcasting

MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee have announced an inquiry into the future of how public service broadcasting (PSB) content is funded, offered and regulated in a digital age.

The Committee has invited written evidence from those who wish to contribute to the inquiry on the following areas:

Regulation: Are the current regulations and obligations placed on PSBs, in return for benefits such as prominence and public funding, proportionate? What (if any regulation) should be introduced for SVoDs and other streaming services?

Representation: How would representation be protected if changes were made to the PSB model? How would the nations and regions be affected by changes to the PSB model? Is the ‘quota’ system the most efficient way to maintain and improve representation in broadcasting?

Accessibility: How would changes to the PSB model affect the accessibility of services? How would a wholly internet-based service compare to the current PSB model?

Impact: What value, if any, do PSBs bring to the UK in terms of economic (local and national), cultural and societal impact?

Looking ahead: What should a PSB look like in a digital age? What services should they provide, and to whom? In what way, and to whom, should they be accountable? Is the term ‘public service broadcasting’ still relevant and, if not, what is a suitable alternative?