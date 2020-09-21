MS reminds Internet Explorer users of Flash’s imminent EOL

Internet Explorer users are being reminded that veteran web technology Flash is being permanently retired at the end of the year and will no longer be supported.

The warning comes as part of Microsoft’s recent Windows 10 update.

Flash was once one of the most commonly used techs for developing web-based content but it’s fallen into disuse in recent years, and in 2017 makers Adobe announced that it would cease all support for the plug-in from the end of this year.

Today the content previously produced with Flash, including browser and online slot games, adverts, and browser based apps can be achieved with HTML5.

Support for HTML5 is built into desktop and mobile versions of modern web browsers such as Apple’s Safari, Google’s Chrome and Microsoft’s Edge, which has replaced Internet Explorer, and allows developers to build cross-browser and cross-platform experiences without the need for users to install plug-ins and additional software.

As well as axing support and updates, Adobe will also be removing the ability to download previous versions of Flash from its website.

One of the most important milestones in its demise was the decision by Apple not to support the tech on its iPads.

Whilst many rival device makers quickly sought to portray this as a gap in the iPad’s capabilities and highlighted their own kit’s support for Flash, content makers quickly absorbed the change.