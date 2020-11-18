Mulan takes Number 1 spot in the UK’s Official Film Chart

Disney’s MULAN Photo: Jasin Boland © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disney’s live-action version of Mulan charges straight to Number 1 on the Official Film Chart following its physical and digital download release.

Starring Yifei Liu as the eponymous character, who disguises herself as a male soldier in order to save her ailing father (Tzi Ma) from being conscripted, the film was originally available to watch via Premier Access on Disney+ this summer.

Last week’s Number 1 Last Christmas drops to Number 2 and is the first of several Christmas entries on this week’s chart.

Much-loved comedy Elf flies up 12 places to Number 3, and Jim Carrey’s classic portrayal of The Grinch re-enters the chart at Number 9. Further up the Top 20, The Polar Express (15) and Love Actually (16) are also back in the Top 20 as viewers gear up for the festive season.

1917 returns to the Top 10, climbing nine places to Number 4, while Frozen 2 drops to Number 5. Star Wars: The Force Awakens enters the Top 10 at Number 6 following a new 4K re-release, as Onward drops to 7.

Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. zooms up 25 places to Number 8, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker rounds off this week’s Top 10 at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 18th November 2020

LW Pos Title Label NEW 1 MULAN WALT DISNEY 1 2 LAST CHRISTMAS UNIVERSAL PICTURES 15 3 ELF WARNER HOME VIDEO 13 4 1917 ENTERTAINMENT ONE 3 5 FROZEN 2 WALT DISNEY NEW 6 STAR WARS VII – THE FORCE AWAKENS WALT DISNEY 5 7 ONWARD WALT DISNEY 33 8 DOLITTLE UNIVERSAL PICTURES RE 9 THE GRINCH UNIVERSAL PICTURES 11 10 STAR WARS IX – THE RISE OF SKYWALKER WALT DISNEY Source: OfficialCharts.com

On this week’s Official Film Chart online show, catch a preview of Russell Crowe in action-thriller Unhinged, which is available to Download & Keep from November 23.