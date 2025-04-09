Murderbot, Alexander Skarsgård’s Apple TV+ series, gets trailer

Apple’s “Murderbot,” starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård, will make its global debut May 16, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Murderbot, its new comedic thriller series starring Alexander Skarsgård which debuts on May 16th.

The series, which was created by Academy Award-nominees Chris and Paul Weitz, is based on Martha Wells’ best-selling, Hugo and Nebula Award winning book series The Murderbot Diaries.

It follows a self-hacking security construct, played by Skarsgård, who must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

The cast also includes Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones, and Tamara Podemski.

The first two episodes will be available to stream on May 16th followed by new episodes every Friday through to July 11th.