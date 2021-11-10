Music streamer ROXi now available on millions of UK Smart TVs 

Music streaming service ROXi, which is backed by Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams and offers unlimited access to music videos, albums and songs from the major record labels, has launched a free app for smart TVs.

The app is now live for Sony, Panasonic, Philips, Toshiba, TCL, and HiSense TVs, plus Google TV devices and Amazon’s Fire TV range. Apps for Samsung TV and other brands are said to be “coming soon”.

The ad-supported service also lets users sing karaoke and play interactive music games on their TV. An optional ad-free version is also available for £6.99 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial.

CEO Rob Lewis said: “ROXi’s new free TV Music App is the best way to enjoy music together at home.

“It gives millions of households across the UK free unlimited access to every music video, album and song as well as karaoke sing-a-longs and music games to enjoy together on their TV – delivering unlimited fun with family and friends for free. With ROXi, we’re shifting the dial away from solitary to shared music experiences.”

“Following the lead of Netflix and Disney+, we’re bringing ROXi’s TV Music App to millions of UK households this year through Apps on Smart and Pay TVs. We’re doing for music what the video-on-demand services have done for movies on the TV, but for free.”