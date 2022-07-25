Musical adaptation Tomorrow Morning is heading to cinemas in September

Kaleidoscope Entertainment is bringing the big screen adaptation of the International smash-hit musical Tomorrow Morning to cinemas from 9th September followed by a DVD release from 17th October.

Synopsis:

In this timeless universal love story, the clock ticks down to two monumental days in the life of Bill and Catherine.

Two perspectives of one story collide across time, seen in parallel yet ten years apart: on the eve of their wedding, as they embark on life together while coping with a life-changing event, and after a decade of marriage as they wrestle with the impact of their divorce on life with their young son.

From the Director of West End hit Fame, this big screen adaptation features exclusive new music and lyrics from the show’s original composer Laurence Mark Wythe.

West End and Broadway stars, Samantha Barks and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo headline an ensemble cast that includes Dame Joan Collins, Omid Djalili, Henry Goodman, Harriet Thorpe, Anita Dobson and Fleur East.