Five Must-See 1950s Monster Movies

A number of classic monster movies came out in the 1950s. Here are five of the best that all film fans must watch.

The Fly

The 1986 remake by David Cronenberg may be better, but the original 1956 film The Fly still stands up as one of the best monster movies ever made. The story involves a scientist being transformed into a grotesque human-fly hybrid creature after a housefly accidentally enters his molecular transportation device.

Creature from the Black Lagoon

The plot of the classic 1954 horror film Creature from the Black Lagoon involves a strange prehistoric monster lurking in the depths of the Amazonian jungle.

Once it has been discovered, a group of scientists attempt to capture the beast and bring it back to civilisation to study. But the creature has other ideas.

A reboot of Creature from the Black Lagoon has been on the cards for the last few years, but the future of the potential movie remains uncertain.

The Thing from Another World

Also known as The Thing, the 1951 science fiction horror film The Thing from Another World is widely considered to be one of the best sci-fi movies of the 1950s.

The story involves a US Air Force crew and a group of scientists finding a crashed flying saucer and a humanoid alien frozen in a block of ice. After the frozen alien is taken back to a remote research outpost, the ice starts melting.

It is not before long that the scientists and Air Force are battling against the malevolent plant-based alien monster.

The Blob

Despite now being a classic, the 1958 science fiction horror film The Blob, starring Steve McQueen in his debut role, was actually initially released as a B movie to precede the film I Married a Monster from Outer Space. However, audiences loved The Blob so much that it was soon moved up to become the main feature.

The plot concerns a growing, corrosive alien entity that crashes to earth inside a meteorite. The creature soon starts devouring and dissolving the citizens of the small towns of Pennsylvania, growing larger and more aggressive each time. Eventually, The Blob becomes as large as a building and it looks like there is no way to stop it.

Godzilla

Surely there is no one on the planet who has not heard of Godzilla. But before 1954, the giant dinosaur-like creature did not exist. The plot of the Japanese-Indonesian film Godzilla involves the sudden appearance of a giant monster, whose attack could result in a nuclear holocaust in post-war Japan.

An Americanised version of the movie was released in the US two years later in 1956, retitled Godzilla, King of Monsters! The character did indeed turn out to be the king of monsters, as Godzilla went on to feature in numerous movies, right up to the present day, as well as starring in a multitude of other media.

In fact, the Guinness World Records recognises Godzilla as the longest-running film franchise of all time. Things could have been very different, though. Originally, the filmmakers conceived of a giant octopus before opting for the giant lizard-like monster.

The original Godzilla feature film is widely considered to be one of the best monster movies ever made. With the imminent release of the new Godzilla vs. Kong film, if you have never seen the original Godzilla movie, now is the ideal time to do so.