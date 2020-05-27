My Arcade and Bandai Namco mark Pac-Man’s 40th anniversary

Retro gaming specialists My Arcade are marking the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man with a special edition of their Micro Player mini arcade console.

The gold-clad special edition features an arcade version of the classic game and is decorated with lenticular labels on the cabinet sides, a glowing coin trap and removable gold joystick.

“We are extremely happy to partner with our friends at Bandai Namco to celebrate 40 years of Pac-Man,” said Amir Navid, SVP of Product Development and Creative Director of My Arcade.

“We ‘re commemorating this special occasion with a beautiful, unique collectable that is as fun to look at as it is to play, and we hope fans of the franchise enjoy it.”