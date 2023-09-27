My Arcade to release four new Tetris gaming consoles

Retro gaming specialists My Arcade have partnered with The Tetris Company to release four new officially licensed devices built around Alexey Pajitnov’s classic bricks game.

The four devices – the Tetris Micro Player Pro, Tetris Pocket Player Pro, Tetris Go Gamer and Tetris Gamer V – will be available from October.

“Tetris is one of the most iconic and beloved video games of all time, and we believe that our partnership will create a truly unique and unforgettable experience for fans around the world” said David Cox, Chief Revenue Officer at My Arcade.

Tetris Micro Player Pro

• High resolution 2.75″ full color display.

• Powered by either 4 AA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C® cable (not included).

• Built-in speaker with volume control.

• 3.5 mm headphone port to connect your headphones.

• Adjustable screen brightness.

Tetris Pocket Player Pro

• High resolution 2.75″ full color display.

• Powered by either 4 AA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C® cable (not included).

• Built-in speaker with volume control.

• Adjustable screen brightness.

• 3.5 mm headphone port to connect your headphones.

• Ergonomic design for comfortable play.



Tetris Go Gamer

• Includes 300 bonus games.

• Full color 2.5″ screen.

• Powered by either 3 AAA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C® cable (not included).

• On/off LED switch for illuminated buttons.

• Built-in speaker with volume control.

• 3.5 mm headphone port to connect your headphones.



Tetris Gamer V

• Includes 200 bonus games.

• Full color 2.5″ screen.

• Powered by either 3 AAA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C® cable (not included).

• Built-in speaker with volume control.

