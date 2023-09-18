My Arcade’s Atari Gamestation Pro gets retail release 

My Arcade has announced the retail launch of the Atari Gamestation Pro, a new console bringing together more than 200 games from the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800 including Pong, Missile Command, Asteroids, and Centipede.

Featuring an “intuitive user interface” and HDMI port for connecting to modern TVs, the Atari Gamestation Pro includes two 2.4GHz wireless joysticks, inspired by the iconic originals, plus Micro SD Card slots for game save data.

“We’ve meticulously blended the best of the past with the cutting-edge technology of today,” said David Cox, Chief Revenue Officer at My Arcade. “This isn’t just a gaming console; it’s a journey back in time, wrapped in the convenience of the present.”

Ethan Zoubek, President at Atari, added: “The response to the unveiling of the Atari Gamestation Pro has been extremely positive. Fans love the design, the games, and the unique combination of simplicity and modern features.”