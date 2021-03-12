My Fair Lady is coming to 4K Blu-ray

George Cukor’s celebrated, multi-Oscar winning, adaptation of adaptation My Fair Lady is getting a 4K Blu-ray on May 24th.

This beloved re-telling of the Broadway stage hit stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, a sassy, working-class London street vendor, and Rex Harrison as the elitist Professor Higgins, who attempts to turn Eliza into a sophisticated lady through proper tutoring.

When the humble flower girl blossoms into the toast of London society, Higgins finds he may have a lesson or two to learn himself.

The new release is presented from 8K scans of the original 65mm elements with 96K resolution and English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio.

Special Features:

More Loverly Than Ever: The Making Of My Fair Lady Then & Now

1963 Production Kick-Off Dinner

Los Angeles Premiere

British Premiere

George Cukor Directs Baroness Bina Rothsch

