My Fair Lady is coming to 4K Blu-ray

George Cukor’s celebrated, multi-Oscar winning, adaptation of adaptation My Fair Lady is getting a 4K Blu-ray on May 24th.
This beloved re-telling of the Broadway stage hit stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, a sassy, working-class London street vendor, and Rex Harrison as the elitist Professor Higgins, who attempts to turn Eliza into a sophisticated lady through proper tutoring.
When the humble flower girl blossoms into the toast of London society, Higgins finds he may have a lesson or two to learn himself.
The new release is presented from 8K scans of the original 65mm elements with 96K resolution and English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio.
Special Features:
- More Loverly Than Ever: The Making Of My Fair Lady Then & Now
- 1963 Production Kick-Off Dinner
- Los Angeles Premiere
- British Premiere
- George Cukor Directs Baroness Bina Rothsch
