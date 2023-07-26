Nacon secures exclusive five season licence for MXGP

A new range of titles based on the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) are heading to gaming platforms after Nacon secured an exclusive, five season licence for the sport from Infront Moto Racing.

The developer says its KT Racing studio is already working on an MXGP game that will offer all two-wheel fans 100% official content.

Players will be able to live the thrills and spills of the most iconic motocross championship in the world by having access to content that is as close to reality as possible: calendar, riders, teams, bikes and sponsors will be available in the game.

Alain Falc, CEO of NACON, said: “We are very excited to be able to offer fans the official game of this popular international competition in the near future. We have of course entrusted this new project to the KT Racing teams who have already proven themselves in motorcycle games.

“They will undoubtedly be able to transcribe into a video game all the complexity of this spectacular discipline which combines reflexes, speed and anticipation.”



Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo added: “Infront Moto Racing is delighted to start this new collaboration with NACON for the development of the MXGP video game.

“The video game will give the possibility to everybody to engage on the official tracks of the FIM Motocross World Championship with the official riders and to compete becoming a World Champion.

“We cannot wait to see the first input and result of the development of the new game and I am sure that the realism with be breathtaking.”