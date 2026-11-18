Minnie Driver and Luca Pasqualino star in this new trailer for The Day, a new heist series coming to Paramount+ next month.

Based on the 2018 Belgian series De Dag, the series unfolds across a single day as police stumble across a bank robbery mid-heist and hostage negotiator Sylvia “Vox” Voxley (Minnie Driver) battles time to save the hostages.

But as the crisis hurtles towards breaking point, the story rewinds – pulling viewers inside the bank to relive the same events through the eyes of the robbers and their hostages.

Each episode flips the perspective between the two sides.

The first four will premiere on 31st December 2026, with the remaining four launching on 7th January 2027, in all Paramount+ territories except Germany, Switzerland and Austria.