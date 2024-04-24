Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum star in new trailer for Blink Twice

Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum and Christian Slater star in this new trailer for Blink Twice which arrives in UK cinemas on August 23rd.

Also starring Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat, the psychological thriller is directed by Zoë Kravitz and is being released by Warner Bros.

Synopsis:

When tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on adream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone’s having a great time.

No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.