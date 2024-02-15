Napoleon lands on Apple TV+ in March 

Image: Apple

Ridley Scott’s epic historical action movie Napoleon will stream on Apple TV+ from March 1st.

An Apple Studios production in conjunction with Scott Free Productions and Sony Pictures, the movie’s cinema run has seen it receive critical acclaim and a host of award nominations including at the Oscars and BAFTA film awards.

Directed and produced by Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, Napoleon stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader.

The film is billed as “an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. ”

It also captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.

