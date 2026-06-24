Narrative’s FAST channels join STV Player

STV has unveiled a new content partnership with Narrative Entertainment that brings the Great! portfolio of FAST channels and on-demand programming to its STV Player streaming app.

The tie-up is Narrative’s first with a public service media organisation and also marks STV Player’s first foray into FAST distribution.

Audiences can access the FAST channels from today, with VOD content following in July.

Fateha Begum, Commercial Director at Narrative Entertainment, said: “We’ve built a loyal and growing audience for the Great! channels in Scotland, and we’re delighted to be partnering with STV to bring our content to even more viewers.

“Audiences increasingly want to access their favourite shows on the platforms they use every day – our distribution strategy reflects that and is driving real growth for the brand.”

Richard Williams, Managing Director of Audience at STV, added: “STV Player is already home to the nation’s favourite shows, with much-loved soaps, conversation-starting dramas and fondly remembered classics all at viewers’ fingertips.

“As we continue to broaden the range of content available to our viewers, we’re delighted to welcome the Great! network, which is a strong addition to our line-up with a compelling mix of classic and contemporary programming.”