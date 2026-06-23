Comcast’s Universal Ads launches in the UK

Comcast has announced the official UK launch of Universal Ads, its self-service advertising platform for the premium TV industry.

Launching in partnership with Channel 4, ITV and Sky, the service allows small and medium-sized enterprises to quickly create, buy, and measure premium TV advertising campaigns across the three broadcasters’ sales houses – ITV Media, Sky Media and Channel 4 Sales – from a single interface.

This promises to simplify the buying process, improve efficiency and enhance accessibility for new-to-TV advertisers.

The service has been available for over a year to advertisers in the US where Comcast says it’s “shown compelling results” and plans for its UK expansion were first announced last year.

“This milestone represents the next phase of Universal Ads as we expand onto the global stage”, said David Shaw, Head of Global Expansion at Universal Ads.

“Together with Channel 4, ITV and Sky, we’ve built a platform that changes how TV advertising works in the UK today, bringing an experience that feels as simple as social, while preserving everything that makes broadcaster TV trusted, effective and impactful.”