Stuart Fails To Save The Universe gets new trailer

Credit – Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max

Big Bang Theory spin-off Stuart Fails To Save The Universe has a new full-length trailer.

Coming to HBO Max on July 24th, the series sees Kevin Sussman reprise his role as comic store owner Stuart Bloom alongside fellow Big Bang cast members Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie.

In it Stuart is tasked with restoring reality after accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon by breaking a device built by Big Bang’s Sheldon and Leonard.

He’s aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist Barry Kripke (Bowie).

Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters from The Big Bang Theory but, as the title implies, things don’t go well.

The series was created, written, and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.