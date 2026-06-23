Ministers launch consultation on closing down Freeview in 2034

Freeview could be switched off by 2034 after ministers published proposals to deliver television channels over broadband instead of aerials.

There’s been a marked increase in viewers moving away from traditional broadcast platforms in favour of streaming both linear channels and on-demand content.

In recent years BT, Sky and Virgin Media have launched set top boxes which deliver channels over broadband (also known as IP Television or IPTV) and the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5 have launched their own service with Freely.

All four services present channels in a familiar EPG and also include access to catch-up versions of shows.

In addition, catch-up players such as iPlayer, ITVX and the Channel 4 and 5 apps on devices such as Amazon’s Fire TV sticks and the Apple TV set top box include streamed versions of their channels alongside the on-demand content.

This viewer-led adoption of streaming has forced both policymakers and broadcasters to consider the viability and desirability of keeping the digital terrestrial television (DTT) platform, also known as Freeview, operating after the current licences expire in 2034.

A recent report backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5 said keeping the platform running after that date would be “a poor use” of money.

In a submission to an inquiry by Parliament’s Culture Media and Sport Committee, the Future TV Taskforce said axing DTT in favour of IPTV, would deliver “an improved TV experience for all audiences and ensure they have access to the full range of services provided by the BBC and other broadcasters.”

It added that retaining DTT would be increasingly poor value for broadcasters and, in the case of the BBC, “represent a poor use of (public) money” because the costs of delivering channels via DTT are fixed and don’t reduce as audiences decline.

Both the Taskforce report and an earlier one commissioned by Sky say that the number of households who would need help with the switch is diminishing each year as broadband take-up continues to grow.

A Government ‘Green Paper’ published on Tuesday sets out proposals for switching from DTT to IPTV in ether 2034 or 2044.

Ministers are asking members of the public, broadcasters and other stakeholders for their views on the proposals.

The news has been welcomed by The Connection Project – a partnership between broadcasters, telecoms providers, banks and charities – which said: “2034 is the right timeline for completing a managed transition to internet-based TV services, with support to make sure no one is left behind.”

“A 2034 date creates the urgency needed to complete the job of building high quality connectivity across the UK, find solutions for those who can’t afford even the cheapest packages, and develop effective, trusted support for households. A later date risks losing this momentum.

“Done well, the benefits will stretch far beyond television. Connectivity and digital participation are a gateway to healthcare, banking, employment and public services. A well-managed TV transition could be the catalyst for a genuinely inclusive digital economy.”