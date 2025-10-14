NASCAR 25 out now for PS5 and Xbox

iRacing Studios’ highly anticipated NASCAR 25 is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game features the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series along with real drivers from each including William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell and more.

It also offers a choice of career, quick race, season, and online multiplayer modes plus a host of customisable options.

The PC version will be released on Steam on November 11th.

“Fans have been asking for a true next-gen NASCAR console experience for years, and with NASCAR 25 we’re finally delivering it,” said Nick Rend, NASCAR Vice President, Interactive and Emerging Platforms.

“This game is the result of our long-standing collaboration with iRacing — a partner that understands the DNA of our sport better than anyone.

“What makes this launch so special is that it’s not just a racing game; it’s the most authentic NASCAR experience ever brought to console, built alongside the people who live and breathe this sport for anyone who’s ever wanted to feel what it’s really like.”

iRacing President Tony Gardner added: “NASCAR 25 is the result of an incredible team effort, and we’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished together.

“Our goal was to capture the authenticity, intensity, and passion that defines the sport, and I believe this game delivers that experience better than ever before.”