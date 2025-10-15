Dream Car Fixers gets third series from BBC’s U&Yesterday

Sheldon Nichols and Will Trickett. Image: UKTV

A third series of Dream Car Fixers is heading to U&Yesterday, the BBC’s advert-funded factual channel.

Also set to stream on the corporation’s commercial streaming service U (previously UKTV Play), the show follows mechanic Sheldon Nichols as he tries to find his clients’ dream cars within their budgets. But with limit cash to play with there’s always work to do to get the cars ready for the road.

This new series sees Will Trickett, who helped on some jobs in the previous series, join the show full-time.

Both U&Yesterday and U are part of UKTV, the BBC’s wholly-owned UK network of commercial channels which also includes two subscription channels available exclusively to Sky and Virgin Media customers.

Sheldon Nichols said, “It’s great to be back for Dream Car Fixers. I know there’s people out there who want a particular classic car, but either can’t find it or think it’s out of reach.

“We can help, and I love helping people. Seeing people’s faces when they see their new car for the first time is amazing.”

UKTV’s Emile Nawagamuwa commented: “I’m so proud of what Wiser Films and Sheldon have already achieved, they have truly captured the hearts and minds of the classic car community.

“With Will stepping up alongside Sheldon and bringing his unique brand of maverick invention to the workshop, I have no doubts this beloved series will continue to grow to new heights.”

Tas Brooker from series producers Wiser Films added: “We’re really excited to get a third series of Dream Car Fixers. It’s a great show with a great team of people on it and we really appreciate the faith UKTV have shown in us.”