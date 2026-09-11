National Cinema Weekend draws 1.54 million admissions

The organisers of National Cinema Weekend say the event clocked up over 1.54 million admissions across more 550 cinemas nationwide.

Co-ordinated by industry body Cinema First, the event saw cinema tickets offered for just £4 and audiences able to enjoy “a broad and varied” selection of films.

Following successful one day events in 2022 and 2023, it was expanded to cover the whole of last weekend.

According to Cinema First’s research, “eight in ten attendees” said the weekend “reminded them of what is special about going to the cinema”. Additionally, 40% of attendees said they would not have visited the cinema that weekend had event not been taking place.

Cinema First Chair, Iain Jacob, said: “We are delighted that National Cinema Weekend brought audiences back to experience the unique joy of cinema, and we look forward to welcoming them again with an exciting slate of new releases through 2026.”