Cinema tickets available from just £4 as part of National Cinema Day 2024

Film fans can bag themselves big savings on a trip to their local cinema this weekend after industry body Cinema First confirmed that the latest National Cinema Day will take place on Saturday (31 August).

Now in its third year, the event will see prices reduced at over 630 venues, including 3D, IMAX and 4DX screens, across the UK with tickets starting at just £4.

Developed by Cinema First, with the support of the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association, National Cinema Day launched in 2022 and achieved 1.46 million admissions in a single day.

Last year’s event grew to 1.56 million admissions in 2023 and the involvement of all the major UK cinema operators and many smaller operators means this year’s event has the potential to draw even bigger audiences.

Iain Jacob, Chair of Cinema First said: “National Cinema Day is fast becoming a Great British cultural event, sharing the joy and sociability of cinema across the nation.

“This year we have more support than ever, allowing us to show a fantastically wide choice of films at amazing value.

“Every year this event has got bigger, with more and more people sharing their love of cinema. We know that 2024 will be the best yet.’

For more information visit www.nationalcinemaday.uk