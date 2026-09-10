BBC appoints new leadership team in Spain and Portugal

BBC Studios is a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of the BBC which owns and operates a host of production companies and channels around the world, including in the UK.

The BBC has appointed a new ‘country manager’ to oversee its channels and operations in Spain and Portugal.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary BBC Studios, the broadcaster operates a host of commercial channels around the world which are distributed through local and global partners.

In Spain and Portugal this includes six FAST channels – BBC Top Gear, BBC Series, BBC Lifestyle, BBC History, BBC Food and BBC Earth – plus the BBC Player VOD service.

These are available from multiple providers including Movistar Plus, Vodafone, Digi and MasOrange, and through connected TV and streaming platforms including LG Channels, Pluto TV, Rakuten TV, Samsung TV Plus, TCL Channel, Titan OS and Xiaomi TV+.

David Urgell Pérez has now been appointed as Country Manager, Iberia for Global Channels and Streaming, and will “oversee the company’s commercial strategy across Spain and Portugal, deepen relationships with distribution, platform and advertising partners, and identify new opportunities to expand BBC Studios’ presence across the region.”

The company has also appointed Cristina Miquel as Head of Marketing and Carlos Méndez as Head of Programming.

Arran Tindall, President EMEA, Global Channels & Streaming at BBC Studios, said: “Spain is one of our fastest-growing markets in Southern Europe, with strong demand for premium British content creating new opportunities for greater audience reach, distribution and advertising partnerships.

“Establishing a dedicated local team will build on success we have already achieved and the significant opportunity ahead, deepening our relationships with local partners, strengthening our commercial and advertising proposition, and continuing to expand the reach of BBC Studios’ brands and content for audiences across Iberia.”