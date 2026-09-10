BBC seeks bids to produce Silent Witness

Emilia Fox stars as Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness. Image: BBC Studios

The BBC is inviting bids to take over production of its long-running drama Silent Witness.

Under the terms of its 2016 Charter, the BBC is obliged to let outside companies bid to make many of the comedy, drama and factual shows which were originally created by its in-house teams.

This requirement is known as a ‘competitive tender’ and is different to the commissioning of new shows and formats from outside companies.

Successful bidders are engaged on a ‘work for hire’ basis, meaning the BBC continues to own all rights in the show, including copyright, distribution rights and trademarks, and that the show will continue to air on BBC channels and iPlayer.

Other shows which have been opened up to tender include Casualty, Mastermind, and Bargain Hunt, with Doctor Who set to join the list later this year.

The tender for Silent Witness is to produce two series of ten episodes, the first of which are expected to be delivered by the end of 2028 for transmission the following year, with an option to be extended for a further two years.

Only companies which “have or intend to establish a substantive base in the West Midlands” are eligible to take part in the multi-stage tender process which will see bids measured against set criteria.

Initial expressions of interest must be submitted by September 25th and the successful bidder will be announced in March 2027.

The show is currently made by BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial and production arm, which has confirmed it will be bidding to retain the contract.