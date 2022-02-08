National Geographic announces new Will Smith, James Cameron and Jon Favreau projects for Disney+ 

Lion King and Iron Man director Jon Favreau is teaming up with the BBC Studios Natural History Unit to produce a new National Geographic series following a single pride of lions over a four year period.

The series, entitled Lion, is one of 13 new National Geographic projects which will stream exclusively on Disney+.

Other shows unveiled today include Home, which is also being made by the Natural History Unit and is billed as the “definitive portrait of life on Earth”, and Pole to Pole in which Will Smith journeys from the South Pole to the North Pole.

There are also three projects Executive Produced by James Cameron; Secrets of the Elephants, Secrets of the Octopus and Super/Natural, the last of which will be narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch and will invite viewers to experience the naturalworld as super-sensing animals and insects do.

“At National Geographic, our strategy is to tell bold, best-in-class stories that ignite curiosity and inspire people to explore and care about our world,” said Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Content.

“With premium, creatively ambitious shows from the very best storytellers in the world, we are bringing awe and wonder to the lives of global Disney+ subscribers with wildly entertaining National Geographic documentary series, feature documentary films, epic natural history and fact-based scripted drama.”