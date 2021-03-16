National Geographic’s Earth Moods is coming to Disney+

Disney+ has released the trailer for Earth Moods, a new five-part series from National Geographic.

The series promises to take viewers on the ultimate retreat—transporting them to a vast array of colourful and calming corners of the world including blue glaciers, arid deserts, lush rainforests and pulsating metropolises.

With an original score produced by Neil Davidge, known for Massive Attack as well as collaborations with Snoop Dogg and David Bowie, each mood gives the audience an opportunity to relax and reset as the sound of music and the natural world washes over them.

All five episodes will be available on Disney+ from Friday, 16th April.