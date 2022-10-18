NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition is now available on Apple Arcade

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition, the mobile NBA basketball game, is now available on Apple Arcade.

Dubbed the “authentic mobile experience for the NBA 2K basketball game,” the title includes an exclusive new mode, “The Greatest”, featuring 20 of the greatest current and past players including Devin Booker, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal.



Players are also promised “a more immersive and realistic NBA gameplay experience” thanks to the inclusion of commentary from Kevin Harlan, Brian Anderson, Greg Anthony, Grant Hill, and Doris Burke.

Playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition is available on Apple Arcade for a monthly subscription of £4.99 with a one-month free trial. Apple Arcade is also part of the Apple One monthly plans.