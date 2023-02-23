NBA 2K23 Season 5 details revealed

2K has revealed that NBA 2K23 Season 5, with new content and rewards, will be coming to MyCareer, MyTeam, and The W* on February 24th. The title will also continue its NBA 2K Producer Series 5 with an all-new tracklist available in-

In NBA 2K23 Season 5, players will be welcomed to Miami, the land of pristine, white hot beaches, tropical art deco and reigning Sixth Man of the Year, the Heat’s Tyler Herro.

The 23-year-old playmaker brings the heat every game with his vibrant assortment of skills and now he’s flaunting them in Season 5 as the featured hero. More updates include:

MyCareer additions offer tropical rewards for players to unlock, including a Hawaiian shirt, a Ja Morant shoe and an all-new Pocket Bike to cruise through The City (New Gen) and The G.O.A.T. Boat (Current Gen) as you climb your way to Level 40.

MyTeam in Season 5 will feature the first ever 99-rated card for reaching Level 40 in NBA 2K23, a Dark Matter Tyler Herro, and to start you on your journey to Level 40, players will receive a Free Agent Miami Heat LeBron James card. Look out for rewards throughout the Season as well as a brand new Domination tier. Plus, over 400 new cards being added including ‘23 NBA: Series 2 cards with 30 new Pink Diamond Collection Complete Rewards available to earn.

The W* updates feature content surrounding the reigning champ Las Vegas Aces, including a Becky Hammon Head Coach card, T-Shirt and more. Additional updates include Clothing Bundles, Player Boosts and more.

2K Beats continues its inaugural NBA 2K Producer Series with an entire season of all-new beats from top producers BoogzDaBeast, JohnG, Kosine, Big Duke, Bizness Boi and WondaGurl.

NBA 2K23 is available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.