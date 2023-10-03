NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition headlines this month’s Apple Arcade additions

Four new games – including NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition – are coming to Apple Arcade this month.

Costing £4.99 per month, the service offers a library of more than 200 games aimed across all popular genres, playable on Mac, iPhone, iPad or Apple TV set top boxes. New users can claim a one month free trial, while those buying a qualifying new Apple device can get three months free access to the service.

Players can build their NBA legacy as the world’s greatest NBA stars return for another exhilarating season in NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, featuring NBA legend Allen Iverson as the cover athlete.

The game will be available to all Apple Arcade subscribers from October 27th.

Also new to the service this month are Jeopardy! World Tour+ (October 6th), Cut the Rope 3, (October 13th) and Crossword Jam+ (October 20th).

“Celebrating 25 years of NBA 2K, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition pays tribute to where it all began. Allen Iverson, NBA 2K’s very first cover athlete when the franchise launched in 1999, is back to lead us into a new era of basketball gaming,” said Greg Thomas, Visual Concepts’s president.

“This year’s installment offers more ways for fans to play with all-new modes like the Endorsement, new ways to express themselves with MyPLAYER and MyCOURT customisations, legendary showdowns with the greatest fantasy team challenge, and so much more.”