NBA launches reimagined fan app

The NBA has overhauled its free global fan app to bring new personalisation features, behind-the-scenes access to players and teams, content from current games and access to the NBA vault.

It’s also launched NBA ID, a new global membership program offering fans benefits and rewards from the league, teams and its partners.

The free offering will link a fan’s experiences across existing products like NBA League Pass and NBA Pick’Em and members will get access to new original content and fan favorites from the NBA vault.

Additionally, there will be enhanced members-only experiences from partners, ticket promotions, prizes through predictive and sweepstakes-style NBA Pick’Em fantasy games, voting campaigns and other rewards.

The league’s direct-to-consumer subscription offerings – NBA League Pass and NBA TV – will be integrated into the NBA App and NBA League Pass subscribers will benefit from higher video quality and lower streaming latency.

NBA League Pass returns this season with a new bundle and at its lowest pricing ever. For a limited time, the standard package is now available for £14.99 per month (£99.99 for full season) and the premium package for £19.99 per month (£129.99 for full season).

Subscribers will automatically receive the NBA TV direct-to-consumer offering as part of the new bundle.

“Launching our new NBA App and digital platform is a major milestone as we continue to build and strengthen our direct-to-consumer offerings,” said Chris Benyarko, NBA Executive Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer.

“We are thrilled to deliver a reimagined product that will enhance and personalize the way NBA fans engage with the league on a daily basis.”