NBA League Pass gains mobile billing in tie-up with PM Connect

NBA fans in the UK will be able to add an NBA League Pass subscription to their mobile phone bill following a tie-up between the league and mobile payment specialists PM Connect.

The multiyear deal, which allows fans to sign up through their mobile phone and without the need of a credit or debit card, also covers Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, South Africa and Spain.

NBA League Pass provides comprehensive live and on-demand access to an entire season of NBA games in high-definition with live stats, alternative audio and multiple viewing options.

Subscribers will have access to League Pass’ Next-Generation game viewing enhancements, including new camera angles, multiple in-language streams, celebrity influencer commentary, in-depth analytics and statistical graphics, and social media integration.

PM Connect’s technology caters specifically to fans on mobile – where they can pay without leaving the mobile environment, in a seamless complement to the NBA’s existing offerings.

Bastien Lacheny, Associate Vice President, Media Distribution for NBA EME, said: “NBA League Pass is all about giving our fans the best possible viewing experience, anytime, anyplace.

“As more basketball fans enjoy content streamed directly to their mobile devices, we are keen to meet their needs and provide them with a mobile payment option best suited to their viewing habits.

“By adding direct carrier billing to the suite of subscription payment types on offer, fans will be able to enjoy an enhanced transactional experience.”

Christopher Purdie, Chief Commercial Officer at PM Connect, said: “PM Connect’s mobile-first approach will be a key piece in the puzzle to provide payment options for all NBA League Pass subscribers.

“Our partnership will help connect NBA League Pass to audiences in some of its biggest territories outside of the U.S., demonstrating the growth opportunity mobile presents for forward-thinking brands.”